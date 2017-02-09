Judge cancels hearing over release of Virginia officer’s name in fatal shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A federal judge canceled a hearing scheduled for Thursday to determine whether to issue a preliminary injunction barring the Fairfax police from releasing the name of an officer involved in a fatal shooting, according to court documents.

U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis III said the hearing was no longer necessary because the release of the officer’s name is no longer imminent. Police, who had been working to determine whether publicly releasing the officer’s identity could endanger him or her, said that decision has been delayed because they discovered new evidence which must be considered.

The officer, who has 16 years service and is a member of the Special Operations Division, fatally shot a man who police say lunged at officers with a knife. The incident followed a two-hour standoff at the man’s home in Herndon on January 16.

The officer filed a lawsuit on February 3 seeking to block the release of his or her name, saying it could put him or her at risk. Ellis issued a temporary restraining order on Monday, blocking the release because the officer said the department planned to identify him or her to the public. The judge on Thursday vacated that order, saying it was also no longer necessary.

Last year, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors required the police department to release the name of any officers involved in deadly use-of-force incidents within 10 days, unless there was a credible threat to the officer’s safety.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the new evidence was discovered during the ongoing threat assessment that determines whether it is safe to release the officer’s name. Roessler declined to discuss the nature of that evidence and said he couldn’t give a timeline on when the threat assessment would be completed.

The case in federal court in Alexandria touches on a hot-button issue in the wake of national protests over fatal shootings by police officers. Advocates for reform say releasing the names of officers involved in fatal shootings is necessary for accountability, but officers and police unions are worried such moves can potentially put officers in harm’s way and cite a number of cases where officers have received threats.