Blake’s opens new Ariz. store, celebrates 65th birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Blake’s Lotaburger is continuing its march into Arizona.

New Mexico’s homegrown burger chain on Thursday announced it would be opening a third location in Tucson and a new store in Gilbert, its first in the Phoenix metro area.

The chain also said it was moving its store near Gibson and Broadway to a location at Gibson and University.

Lotaburger is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, launching a new website, a 65th anniversary logo and a variety of promotions.

“Our 65th anniversary is a great opportunity for us to not only honor our strong heritage and see how far Blake’s has come since our humble beginning, but to also look ahead with excitement to the future,” says Lucy Rosen, director of marketing. “This first wave of celebratory activities is only the beginning of an exciting year ahead, and we’re looking forward to continuing the celebration with our customers, employees and all those who have come to know and love Blake’s throughout the past 65 years.”

Blake’s Lotaburger was founded in 1952 in Albuquerque and now has 74 locations across New Mexico, Texas and Arizona.