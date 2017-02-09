.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

It seemed on Thursday that a shadow Congress was forming just an hour north of the real deal. But that official-looking “U.S. House of Representatives” seal hanging on the wall of the Baltimore County Council Chambers in Towson, Maryland, was purely fictional – the “House of Cards” crew had taken over the meeting space for filming, a council spokeswoman confirmed.

The dark Netflix political drama is wrapping up filming for its fifth season, which will debut May 30.

No details about which actors were in on the shoot, which looked to be set in some kind of congressional hearing: The spokeswoman says, per an agreement with the show, they “don’t speak publicly about their operations.” She did say, though, that it’s not the fist time the chambers have played TV setting for HoC – and that the county is paid for allowing the crew to use its facilities.

Which seems like the kind of discretion of which fictional president Frank Underwood would approve.