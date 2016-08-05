Where to watch UFC 208 in the Albuquerque area

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Albuquerque native Holly Holm made history in 2015 when she stunned Ronda Rousey to win the UFC bantamweight championship. Not only did Holm end Rousey’s reign as the most dominating woman in combat sports history, she became the first person to win world championships in both boxing and UFC.

Holm looks to make history again Saturday at UFC 208 when she tries to become the first woman to ever win UFC titles at two weight classes. She challenges former kickboxing star Germaine de Randamie, who has won 10 Muay Thai world championships, for the first-ever UFC women’s featherweight championship at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.. With a win, Holm would join an exclusive group in MMA history. Only Conor McGregor, B.J. Penn, and Randy Couture have won UFC championships in two divisions.

In the co-main event, the greatest middleweight champion ever Anderson Silva returns to face rising contender Derek Brunson. Silva ruled the UFC for seven years, winning 16 straight, finishing 14 fights, and making 10 consecutive title defenses as champion. They are all UFC records.

Advertisement Continue reading

The Pay-Per-View main card begins at 8 p.m. MT. Here, in a 30-mile radius, are authorized locations in the Albuquerque area broadcasting the championship card. Also, you can click HERE for an updated list of authorized locations throughout the weekend.

Where to Watch UFC 208

Saturday, pay-per-view, 8 p.m.

Albuquerque

Uptown Sports Grill 6601 Uptown Blvd NE

Effex Night Club 420 Central Ave SW

Fox & Hound 4301 The Lane @ 25 NE

Buffalo Wild Wings 10015 Coors Blvd NW

Advertisement Continue reading

Gioco 4310 Central Ave. SE

Buffalo Wild Wings Gibson/1700 Towne Center Lane SE

Buffalo Wild Wings 6001 Iliff NW

Twin Peaks Restaurant 4441 The 25 Way

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina 2105 Louisiana Blvd NE

Dave & Buster’s 2100 Louisiana Blvd. NE

Bubba’s 33 4861 Pan American Freeway

Nob Hill Bar and Grill 3128 Central Ave SE

Advertisement Continue reading

Buffalo Wild Wings 8505 Montgomery Blvd. NE

Silva Lanes 3010 Eubank Blvd. NE

Algodones

San Felipe Casino Hollywood 25 Hagan Rd, Algodones

Bernalillo

Santa Ana Star Casino 54 Jemez Canyon Dam Road

Kirtland AFB

Mountain View Pub 22000 Club Rd.

Advertisement Continue reading

Los Lunas

Buffalo Wild Wings 1901 Main St. SW

Mariscos Altamar 2250 Sun Ranch Loop

Rio Rancho

Slate Street Billiards 2003 Southern Blvd, Rio Rancho

Local Brewhouse 300 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho