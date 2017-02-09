Texas school district provides inaccurate details of program

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AUSTIN, Texas — Records show that one of the largest school districts in Texas used parent information forms for years that contained inaccurate information about the special education process.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2kxdRQ5 ) reports that Harris County’s Klein Independent School District provided inaccurate forms to parents interested in getting a student evaluated for special education services, such as tutoring, counseling or therapy.

The forms said students couldn’t be evaluated until their teacher had tried all strategies, which led parents to believe their children had to wait weeks or months for an evaluation.

The newspaper says district officials changed the form after its inquiry but won’t notify parents.

The newspaper previously reported that schools began denying special education services after the state imposed an 8.5 percent enrollment benchmark in 2004. Last year, the U.S. Department of Education ordered the Texas Education Agency to end the benchmark.

