Gov., Dems trade blame for business sentiment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Susana Martinez and Democratic lawmakers are pointing fingers at each other over dismal survey results showing that only 16 percent of New Mexico business leaders approve of the direction in which the state is headed.

The annual survey by the Committee for Economic Development, a non-partisan business policy group, showed the approval rating had dropped from 24 percent in 2016 and 39 percent in 2015.

The governor’s office says Democratic lawmakers are to blame for the poll findings.

“It’s no surprise they (business leaders) feel this way when you have Democrat lawmakers in Santa Fe right now pushing policies that will hurt businesses — like trying to raise taxes, increase the minimum wage and gut our reforms that brought us companies like Facebook,” the statement said.

Senate President Mary Kay Papen, in a statement, said the governor should accept responsibility for the state’s lackluster economy and an unemployment rate that is second-highest in the nation.

“Instead of pointing fingers, Governor Martinez should take responsibility for the last six years of mismanagement of our state’s economy and New Mexico’s place at the top of the charts for the highest unemployment in the nation,” Papen’s statement said. “We do not have time to play the blame game while hard working New Mexicans are struggling to find a job and provide for their families.”

Both sides said they were working to improve the state’s economy.