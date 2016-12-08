Central Avenue redevelopment project clears hurdle

By ABQJournal News Staff
Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 4:48pm
Central Avenue redevelopment project clears hurdle
Titan Development and Maestas Development Group will break ground later this year on the 74-unit Broadstone Highlands apartments. (COURTESY OF TITAN DEVELOPMENT)

The Highlands, a mixed-use redevelopment on Central Avenue near I-25 and across from Presbyterian Hospital, has received its second set of approvals from the city’s Planning Commission for phase two of the development.

Phase Two includes a mixed use, multifamily community with ground floor retail, and the Marriott Springhill Suites Highlands hotel.

The Highlands is being developed by Titan Development and Maestas Development Group.

The developers describe the project as a pedestrian friendly infill redevelopment that will include a “fashionable artisan food hall” with multiple local restaurants and retail.

Advertisement

Continue reading

Subscribe to the Journal for only $12.
TOP |