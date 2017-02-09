Homeland Security head visiting sites along US-Mexico border

By Associated Press
Published: Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 5:01pm
Updated: Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 5:02pm
Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, left, greets Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey at the Border Patrol station in Nogales, Ariz. on Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

NOGALES, Ariz. — A Southwest swing is taking Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to federal facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security said Kelly planned to discuss efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to improve security along the border while visiting Nogales, Arizona, on Thursday and San Ysidro, California, on Friday.,

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday posted on Twitter a photo of himself greeting Kelly before the visit to a Border Patrol station in Nogales. Kelly will visit a port of entry in San Ysidro.

Kelly visited Texas last week.

The retired Marine Corps general was confirmed by the Senate for his Cabinet position Jan. 20.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the California visit is scheduled Friday.

