Gladiators set to open camp on Saturday

The Duke City Gladiators, the third-year pro indoor football team that plays at Tingley Coliseum, are scheduled to open training camp Saturday in preparation for their 12-game Champions Indoor Football league season that opens March 4.

Coach Dominic Bramante, who’s been with the team since its inception, said he is expecting 35 players to report today. Among the newcomers to the Gladiators is a familiar name to New Mexico fans, quarterback Donovan Porterie. He was a four-year starter for the Lobos from 2006-09. He has signed on for the 2017 season.

He has played for five other franchises in various indoor leagues since closing his UNM career. He is to be joined in camp by four other ex-Lobos, according to the Gladiators: DL Fatu Ulale, LB/FB Landrick Brody, WR Roland Bruno and rookie DL Jay Latchison.

“I don’t want to Rex Ryan myself by saying we have superstars at every position,” Bramante said Monday afternoon at the team’s home base at the Hotel Elegante, “but I think our fans will be very happy with the talent of their Duke City Gladiators.”

Joining the Gladiators’ staff this year is Meadow Lemon, the son of Meadowlark Lemon of Harlem Globetrotters fame. He will be Duke City’s offensive coordinator. In 2015, Lemon and Porterie worked together with the Green Bay Blizzard in the Indoor Football League.

After two weeks of preseason drills, including two-a-days tentatively scheduled for the first five days, the Gladiators will play a home charity exhibition game Feb. 25 against the Metro Stars, a squad of local policemen and firemen.

Bramante said mandatory final cuts to 24 on his team will be made the next day.