By consensus, Anderson Silva has been the greatest MMA fighter of all time. He is that no longer.

But how far has Silva fallen? If Derek Brunson defeats him on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., would Silva’s age (41) and his recent record (0-4 with one no contest) tend to invalidate that victory?

Clearly, Brunson hopes that’s not the case. Coming off an upset loss to Robert Whittaker in November, Brunson is counting on a victory over a legend to put him back into the UFC middleweight title picture.

Brunson lives in Wilmington, N.C., and does most of his training there at his own gym. But he has a long affiliation with Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA. Brunson didn’t train in Albuquerque for Saturday’s fight but said J-W’s Greg Jackson will be working his corner.

On a UFC teleconference last week, Brunson was asked how much a victory over Silva would mean to his career, relative to what it might have meant years ago when Silva was universally recognized as the best in the sport.

“I throw those losses out,” Brunson said after cataloguing Silva’s recent defeats against Chris Weidman (twice), current UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and, in July, to UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. “… I’m fighting a guy that’s not as fast as he used to be, but this guy has all the skills in the world. And considered the greatest fighter of all time.

“So, whereas everybody else is looking at it like losses, I mean, how did he lose? Those fights were all close, and then it was unfortunate events in those fights.

“So, I think I’m getting a very game and ready fighter.”

Oddsmakers have made Brunson a solid though not prohibitive favorite, suggesting only an impressive victory over a fading legend would have the desired effect.

Before the Whittaker fight, Brunson (16-4) had won five fights in a row, the last four by first-round knockout or TKO. He clearly hoped to do the same against Whittaker, but instead left himself open for a straight right hand and a head kick late in the first. Whittaker finished matters on the ground.

Regarding his approach that night, Brunson laughed and said, “Yeah, I would call it reckless. I would say greedy. I would say I just pretty much fell in love with trying to knock people out really quick instead of letting the fight develop.”

Brunson said he respects the striking abilities of Silva (33-8), who has 20 knockouts, but doesn’t plan to stray far from his trademark aggressive style.

“Anderson is a great counter-striker, but I’m pretty fast,” Brunson said. “You look at my previous fights where I wouldn’t say I was as reckless but I went in to finish, and I definitely knocked guys out.”

In his fight previous to the Whittaker loss, Brunson had walked through the considerable striking talents of Uriah Hall and separated him from his senses with a left hook.

“Uriah Hall is on the level of Anderson Silva’s striking,” Brunson said. “I’m not saying better or less, but another striker. And I was able to knock him out moving forward.”

To compare Silva to a Uriah Hall might be considered borderline MMA sacrilege. But the question must be asked again: How much does “The Spider” have left?

Silva was asked whether he still harbored hopes of regaining the UFC middleweight title he held for some seven years (2006-13). Yes, he said. On his bucket list, as well, is a fight with UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor, the sport’s No. 1 drawing card.

Neither of those things appears likely, but a loss to Brunson would make them far less so.

Even so, Silva said, he still fights because he is still a fighter.

“This is my life,” he said. “Fight is my life. … I love my job.

“I go to fight because this is me.”

Brunson, no kid himself at age 33, likely would not say otherwise.