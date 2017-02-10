New Mexico State women win 10th straight

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team pushed its win streak to double digits with a 69-55 victory over Bakersfield on Thursday at the Pan American Center.

“It always feels good to win, but we are definitely not done and we have a lot of work to do,” said Aggies guard Moriah Mack, who finished with 14 points and seven assists. “Although we are winning, we still have to work hard and come to practice every day.”

The Aggies won their 10th straight game to improve to 16-6 and remain unbeaten in Western Athletic Conference play at 9-0. Third-place Bakersfield dropped to 5-3 in conference play.

“They had won four in a row and they are a great defensive team,” Aggies coach Mark Trakh said. “We do a great job in our man offense. There are not a lot of teams who can man us. They tried to man us but came out of it.”

Advertisement Continue reading

The Aggies led 35-26 at halftime after leading by as many as 17 with 3:04 left in the first half after a 16-0 run. Bakersfield missed its first nine field goal attempts in the second quarter and went scoreless for over nine minutes.

But Bakersfield finished the first half 7 of 11.

Bakersfield closed to within eight in the third, but the Aggies responded with a 13-0 run over the last 6:16 of the third with made 3-pointers from Zaire Williams, Brooke Salas and Gia Pack.

“We forced some turnovers early and took them out of their rhythm early,” Trakh said. “They came back and hit some big shots but I’m happy with the way we played.”

NMSU led 53-32 entering the fourth quarter and the triple helped the Aggies close the door on the Roadrunners, who finished 29 percent from the field on 16 of 55 shooting.

Bakersfield trailed by nine in the fourth before Mack hit a triple, followed by Williams who was 4 for 5 from 3-point range. Salas pushed the lead back to 64-49 with a step back triple with 2:36 to play.

NMSU was 10 of 24 from 3-point range (42 percent) and 36 percent from the floor with 19 points off Bakersfield turnovers.

“We were attacking the middle and getting to the basket so they went to a zone and we started to hit some outside shots,” Mack said.

Advertisement Continue reading

Salas led the Aggies with 16 points, Williams scored 15 points and Brianna Freeman added 10 points with 12 rebounds for her second double-double as NMSU outrebounded Bakersfield 52-38 with 24 offensive rebounds.

The Aggies host Grand Canyon on Sunday and fourth-place Texas-Rio Grande Valley next week before finishing the season with three straight road games.

“If we get Sunday, then we will take it one at a time from there,” Trakh said. “It’s too early to look too far ahead.”

Sports Editor Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

——

©2017 the Las Cruces Sun-News (Las Cruces, N.M.)

Visit the Las Cruces Sun-News (Las Cruces, N.M.) at www.lcsun-news.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

_____