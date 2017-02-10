.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. U.S. APPEALS COURT REJECTION LEAVES TRUMP TRAVEL BAN ON HOLD

The legal fight over the president’s ruling on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations could shift to the U.S. Supreme Court.

2. TRUMP DEALS VICTORY TO BEIJING

The president reaffirms America’s long-standing “one China” policy in a call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

3. WHICH PICK IS CONFIRMED NARROWLY FOR CABINET

Trump’s choice for health secretary, Rep. Tom Price, is the latest of a handful of nominees to squeeze through to confirmation by a bitterly-divided, partisan U.S. Senate.

4. CONGRESSMAN’S LESS THAN WARM WELCOME HOME

Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is greeted with boos and grilled by hundreds of constituents on everything from investigating Trump’s tax returns to Planned Parenthood.

5. HAWAII MAY BE BREAKING LAW BY ALLOWING FOREIGN MEN TO FISH

Officials point to a single federal immigration permit as evidence they can let some 700 foreign fishermen confined to their American boats to catch and sell seafood in the state, The AP finds.

6. WHAT IRANIANS ARE CELEBRATING

The 38th anniversary of the 1979 revolution is being commemorated with massive rallies.

7. WHERE OLYMPIC GLOW FADING FAST

Rio de Janeiro pulled off last year’s Summer Games, fending off dire forecasts, but a harsh reality sets in as Brazil plunges into its deepest recession in memory.

8. HOW OHIO TRIES TO KEEP EXECUTIONS GOING

It asks seven other states for a lethal injection drug in an attempt to continue putting inmates to death, according to a court filing.

9. A RACE TO SAVE BEACHED WHALES

New Zealanders are rushing to keep about 400 alive after they were stranded.

10. WHY THIS IS A BIG WEEKEND FOR LATE-NIGHT TV

John Oliver returns to HBO and Alec Baldwin guest hosts on “Saturday Night Live.”