UNM football to reduce season ticket prices by 10 percent

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico announced on Friday a reduction of football season ticket prices by 10 percent across the board.

“We are constantly evaluating ways to get more fans to come enjoy Lobo Football, and we have a product that we are very proud of,” said UNM athletic director Paul Krebs in a statement released by the school, “we want to give our fans every reason to buy season tickets and come support their Lobos. We feel that the reduction of season ticket prices does that.”

Check back here later and in Saturday’s Journal for additional coverage.