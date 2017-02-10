.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers fired shots at an armed man who carjacked someone near I-25 and San Antonio Friday afternoon.

They have shut down San Antonio between I-25 and San Pedro for a sprawling crime scene.

Ed Beltz works in a nearby building and said he hear two gunshots shortly after 1 p.m.

“Then the police were saying to lock down the building,” he said. “They’ve still got our driveway blocked.”

The Cracker Barrel on the I-25 frontage road is locked down and no one is allowed in or out.

Police said in a Twitter post that there was “police activity” in the area, but have not released any other information.

The Albuquerque Police Department’s mobile crime van was at the scene, along with officers from various law enforcement agencies.