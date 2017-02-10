ABQ to get free, international exposure

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — India may soon know a little more about Albuquerque.

Scotland and Australia might, too.

A national marketing group responsible for attracting international tourists to the U.S. has plans to highlight the Duke City with a new series of videos, offering the city free marketing exposure around the world.

Brand USA — a “destination marketing organization” established by Congress in 2010 — will be in Albuquerque Sunday and Monday shooting footage around Petroglyph National Monument, Old Town and Nob Hill. It will share the videos through its online and social media arms and via representatives attending trade shows and other travel industry events throughout the world.

Cities like Albuquerque usually pay for such content, but a representative said Brand USA will tackle the Albuquerque project at no cost to the city or its tourism marketing contractor, Visit Albuquerque.

“This video is one of the ways Brand USA is able to promote U.S. destinations in engaging ways,” Anne Madison, chief strategy & communications officer from Brand USA, said in an email. “Albuquerque particularly lends itself to this type of platform because of the unique visuals and experiences it offers visitors. This is one of the ways we are able to expand content on our website for destinations like Albuquerque and New Mexico,”

Advertisement Continue reading

Visit Albuquerque President and CEO Tania Armenta called the project a “true gift,” especially since Albuquerque has few resources devoted to international marketing.

“I have high hopes that this will pay tremendous dividends for Albuquerque from an exposure standpoint,” she said, adding that she thinks the city might resonate with a foreign audience.

“This place is very different. When international visitors are looking for something — especially repeat international visitors — beyond the been-there-done that destinations, this is a place that offers repeat international travelers a tremendous experience with our authenticity, our culture, our art, our scenic views,” she said.

Visit Albuquerque does not specifically track how many visitors come here from outside the U.S. But the state Tourism Department’s most recent data show that international travelers represent 1.9 percent of New Mexico’s visitation — and 10 percent of the spending.

Brand USA uses a “global approach” when sharing videos but tends to focus on English-speaking areas like the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India, according to a representative.