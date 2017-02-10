Trump travel ban kills surgeon’s life-saving trip to Iran

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

HOUSTON — A Houston surgeon has cancelled a trip to Iran to perform life-saving surgeries because of uncertainty over the future of President Donald Trump’s refugee and immigration travel ban.

Dr. Alireza (a-lee-REY’-zah) Shamshirsaz (sham-sheer-SAZ’) is an Iranian-born professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He specializes in fetal surgery.

Shamshirsaz tells the Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2kvaxlT ) he’s already had devastating video chats with two sets of parents who expected him to operate on their unborn children.

A federal court has blocked the Trump ban affecting travel to and from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries. The Trump administration is appealing that ruling, and Trump has promised more action.

Shamshirsaz has a green card but fears he’ll be blocked from coming back to the U.S. if he leaves.

