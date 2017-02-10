Plague detected in East Mountain areas

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health reported Friday that three dogs have tested positive for plague in the East Mountain area impacting parts of Bernalillo, Torrance, and Santa Fe counties.

The dogs were from within several miles of the town of Edgewood and have been confirmed to be carrying plague since the beginning of this year by NMDOH’s Scientific Laboratory Division, according to a news release.

“With the recent warm weather, people and their pets are understandably taking the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors,” said Department of Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher in a statement. “But while outdoors – especially right now in the East Mountain area – you need to avoid sick or dead rodents or rabbits to reduce your risk of exposure to plague.”

Plague is a bacterial disease of rodents and generally passed on to humans through the bites of infected fleas, but can also be transmitted by direct contact with infected animals, officials said.

“Pets allowed to roam and hunt can bring infected fleas from dead rodents back into the home, putting you and your children at risk,” said Dr. Paul Ettestad, NMDOH veterinarian. “Keeping your pets at home or on a leash and using an appropriate flea control product is important to protect you and your family.”

To prevent plague, the Department of Health also recommends:

Symptoms of plague in humans include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, and weakness. In most cases there is a painful swelling of the lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck areas. Plague symptoms in cats and dogs are fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. There may be a swelling in the lymph node under the jaw. With prompt diagnosis and appropriate antibiotic treatment, the fatality rate in people and pets can be greatly reduced. Physicians who suspect plague should promptly report to the Department of Health.

In New Mexico, there were four human plague cases in 2016 with no deaths; and four human plague cases in 2015, one of which resulted in death.

For more information, including fact sheets in English and Spanish, go to the Department of Health’s website at: https://nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/zdp/plg/