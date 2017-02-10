Bill on ‘egregious’ boarding homes heads to House floor

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — They end up in backyard sheds, unfinished garages and crowded trailer homes.

Discharged from New Mexico’s psychiatric hospital in Las Vegas, ex-patients find shelter wherever they can.

Sometimes that’s with boarding homes run by caring operators who help administer medication and charge reasonable rent. And sometimes it’s with less-scrupulous landlords who take advantage of people struggling with mental illness, lawmakers were told Friday.

A proposal headed for a vote on the House floor aims to address that — by imposing a licensing system to identify boarding homes and allowing local governments to adopt standards for living conditions. The homes aren’t regulated now.

The measure won a unanimous recommendation of passage on Friday from the House Judiciary Committee, its last stop before hitting the floor. To become law, House Bill 85 would also need approval from the Senate and Gov. Susana Martinez.

“There have been many instances of pretty egregious living conditions,” said Rep. Deborah Armstrong, an Albuquerque Democrat who’s sponsoring the proposal.

Opponents of the measure — some of them boarding-home residents themselves — turned out Friday to say the bill might have unintended consequences. Good landlords might be forced out of business by new regulations, they said, leaving residents with no other option but the streets.

Molly Gonzales, who has run a boarding care facility in San Miguel County for 28 years, said homes like hers provide nutritious meals and services with minimal funding. She cares about her boarders, she said.

“Their safety sand well-being is of the utmost importance to us,” Gonzales said during Friday’s committee hearing.

Armstrong, in turn, said the proposal is built to allow for compromise. The state Health Department would develop model regulations that local governments could adopt, she said, and boarding home operators could offer their input as the rules are crafted.

And there would be public hearings if a city or county decides to adopt the regulations.

The initial state licensing system is expected to impose bare-minimum standards — mostly to ensure the state knows where the homes are if a problem arises.

Supporters said it would be a step in the right direction, even if the proposal isn’t as stringent as they’d like, because people with mental illness deserve some protection.

“They have been the forgotten people for too long,” said Lorraine Mendiola, who said her son had lived amid a bed-bug infestation as a boarder.

A Journal investigation last year found that residents of some boarding homes in Las Vegas live in crowded conditions and may go hungry because of inadequate meals provided by operators. There have also been reports of abuse and financial exploitation.

In 2013, two men released from the psychiatric hospital died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a boarding home, where they paid a total of $1,100 a month to live in a backyard shed without plumbing.

Residents often use their Social Security disability checks to cover their rent.

No one knows how many boarding homes there are, but legislative analysts estimates there are hundreds of such homes in Las Vegas, Albuquerque and elsewhere around the state.