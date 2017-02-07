Holm has a vision -- and it's of herself winning

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The boxer got out-boxed. The striker got out-struck. While simplistic and incomplete, that’s essentially why Albuquerque’s Holly Holm lost to Valentina Shevchenko in Chicago on July 23.

Could Holm suffer a similar fate Saturday night against Germaine de Randamie in Brooklyn, N.Y.? Yes, absolutely, and that’s why de Randamie is a slight betting favorite as the two prepare for their main-event fight on UFC 208 at Barclays Center. The fight is for the newly minted UFC featherweight title.

For Holm, then, the mission is clear: fight with focus and technique that was lacking in her loss to Shevchenko.

“All I see is victory,” Holm said Thursday after her open workout at Brooklyn’s famed Gleason’s Gym. “There’s no choice.”

Advertisement Continue reading

De Randamie, too, sees tonight’s fight as an opportunity too precious to waste.

“This is the moment,” she said. “It’s now or never.”

How do they match up?

On one hand, de Randamie (6-3) has less MMA experience than Holm (10-2) and, other than her loss by first-round TKO to future UFC bantamweight Amanda Nunes, has not fought as high a level of competition.

On the other, consider that, in a professional combat sports career that began in 2000, de Randamie has never lost a fight from a stand-up position. According to information available on line, the Netherlands fighter was 45-0 as a kickboxer. Of those three losses in MMA, none came in standup.

In de Randamie’s MMA debut, she was submitted (arm bar) by Brazil’s Vanessa Porto. Julia Budd smothered de Randamie’s stand-up game and took her down repeatedly, winning by unanimous decision. Nunes took her to the ground, passed her guard and overwhelmed her with a barrage of fists and elbows.

Lenny Fresquez, Holm’s manager and agent, said he understands the threat de Randamie poses. “We’re taking her very seriously,” he said.

As always, Holm respects her opponent.

Advertisement Continue reading

“She definitely has her strengths and her skill set, which makes her a threat,” Holm said last week during a UFC teleconference. “But she’s also beatable.”

Greg Jackson, Holm’s principal ground coach at Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA, calls de Randamie “super tough. She’s obviously one of the best female kickboxers of all time, and Holly is one of the best female boxers of all time. So it’ll be a challenge.”

If Jackson’s ground expertise comes into play tonight, it will be almost as big an upset as Holm’s victory over Ronda Rousey in November 2015.

During her six-year MMA career, Holm has gone to the ground sparingly and with one notably poor result — her fifth-round takedown and choke-out by Miesha Tate, costing Holm the UFC bantamweight belt she’d won from Rousey.

Holm has never won a fight by submission. Nor has de Randamie. MMA is nothing if not unpredictable, but if either fighter voluntarily goes to the ground tonight, it likely will be to seal the deal after a punch or kick that dropped the other.

In the loss to Shevchenko, Holm’s reputation as a premier striker took a hit. Inaccurate with her punches and countered effectively, she was out-landed — according to fightmetric.com — by an 87-54 margin. The fight wasn’t all about striking; Shevchenko took Holm down three times and in the third round kept her on the ground for almost three minutes. But, in the end, the strikes were decisive.

Shevchenko, like Holm, is left-handed. Shevchenko’s right jab was her preferred weapon that night in Chicago. De Randamie is right-handed, so that’s a problem Holm won’t have.

Fresquez and Mike Winkeljohn, Holm’s primary coach since she began fighting, both have said their fighter was affected by outside distractions in the Shevchenko fight. Neither was specific, and Holm has said her focus is sharp for tonight’s fight.

Advertisement Continue reading

Says the MMA world, almost in unison: it will have to be.

Both fighters weighed in Friday morning below the 145-pound featherweight limit, Holm at 144.4, de Randamie at 143.6.

Also on Saturday night’s card, Jackson-Wink middleweight Derek Brunson (16-4) faces UFC legend Anderson Silva (33-8).

Brunson weighed in at 186 pounds, an allowable (for a non-title fight) one pound over the middleweight limit. Silva weighed in at 185.

Saturday

UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

TV: pay-per-view, 8 p.m.

Click here for places to out and watch tonight’s fight.