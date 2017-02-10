FBI investigating officer involved shooting on Navajo land

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday night on the Navajo Nation, according to spokesman Frank Fisher.

“No Navajo police officers (were) hurt,” he said. “An adult male is dead.”

The shooting happened on the Burnham or Bisti area of Navajo land, Fisher said. New Mexico State Police and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the FBI and the Navajo Police Department with the investigation.

Fisher didn’t say who shot the man, or how the incident unfolded. He didn’t identify the dead man or the officers.

“That’s all the information being released at this time,” he said.