Speak Up! UNM basketball still needs that ‘older fan base’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

hard to support a men’s basketball team with only 1 New Mexico player on the roster. Basketball scholarships should be going to deserving New Mexican student athletes.

— Andy

CHRIS: AS FOR the Pit’s “older fan base,” many still have fire in the tank. One needs to have something to cheer for, and this year’s Lobo team hasn’t provided many opportunities. The next time you see a gray-haired person at the Pit, thank them for virtually building the arena; otherwise you would be headed to Johnson Gym for Tuesday’s game vs. Boise State. As for “catering” to the younger crowd, please come up with some specifics. The way things are going, UNM had better attempt to hold on to every possible fan that they can.

— N.M. Old Timer

IT LOOKS LIKE the coaches and staff of the UNM Athletic Dept. do indeed read “Sports Speak Up”. If they would only implement some of the suggestions, that the readers offer, attendance at UNM athletic venues would increase.

— North Valley Wally

Advertisement Continue reading

NICE TO SEE our own Alan Branch will be joining several of his Patriot teammates in boycotting the White House meeting with the President. Guess he learned that “all people are created equal” from his history class at Cibola. Way to go Alan!

— Rich, Corrales

A WISE MAN once said “It ain’t over till it’s over.” Atlanta Falcons owner and Super Bowl rookie Arthur Blank was on the field early in the 4th quarter eager to collect the Lombardi Trophy. I suspect it was a very painful walk back to his limo. And, a very prominent politician and friend of Brady and Belichick who will remain nameless and clueless left his Super Bowl party at halftime, and, later that evening In between tweets, was astounded to hear the Pats won.

— Vince Guillen

At every Falcons game I watch, Blank is on the field. I agree, it had to be painful to watch. — Randy, Journal