.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The exceptionally poor rollout of President Trump’s immigration executive order has inadvertently put the federal courts in a position of deciding national immigration policy. Before that happens, Trump should rescind his slapdash executive order and take the time to craft a legally sound version with input from Congress, his Cabinet and established immigration experts.

Because once his order was challenged in federal court – a foregone conclusion in our highly polarized political climate – and put on hold first by a federal district judge and then by an appellate panel, Trump’s sweeping effort to restrict travel in the name of national security was fatally compromised.

Yes, the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act gives the president exclusive authority to suspend “the entry of any class of alien” that “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.” And yes, it would be difficult to argue that some travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would not, to some degree, be “detrimental to the interests of the United States.” In fact, the Department of Homeland Security reported that some 60 individuals born in the affected countries have been convicted of domestic terror-related crimes since 9/11, and it’s part of the reason Congress backed President Obama’s executive order to increase scrutiny of visas for that part of the world.

But banning all travelers for 90 to 120 days from seven predominantly Muslim countries? Cancelling up to 60,000 foreigners’ visas? The lawsuits seeking to temporarily halt Trump’s executive order, filed by Washington and Minnesota, have been successful so far. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a Seattle judge’s temporary restraining order against the travel suspension. The appellate court said the executive order violated the due process of those affected by it, that “the government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” and that the government wasn’t likely to prevail on the merits of the case.

Had the merits of the case been examined closer, it’s questionable the court would have ever given Washington and Minnesota standing to intervene on behalf of people living in foreign countries, some of which don’t even issue visas.

It all leaves the Trump administration with two choices: Challenge the appeals court ruling – which our Tweeter in Chief immediately indicated he would do – or, more pragmatically, scrap the order, thus rendering the current suit moot, and go back to the executive order drawing board.

Sending the issue to the Supreme Court (which was an on-again, off-again, on-again proposal Friday) is placing a highly risky bet. With his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch yet to be confirmed, Trump could be looking at a 4-4 tie at best, which would let the appeals court ruling stand.

Advertisement Continue reading

And given Trump’s recent trash talk against the judiciary, which has in turn been criticized by no less than nominee Gorsuch, any other challenges to his rapid-fire executive orders could face similar outcomes.

Ideally, the Trump administration would have vetted an executive order singling out a specific class of first-time travelers from the seven nations far more thoroughly before foisting it on unsuspecting travelers, some who were mid-flight, as well as the American public.

Hopefully, the president and his team will accept that, especially when tackling complex issues like immigration and national security, it is essential to learn from mistakes. Scrapping the existing order for a new and improved version would send a message that they have.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.