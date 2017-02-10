Aggie men look to rebound vs. Grand Canyon

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Suddenly it’s the New Mexico State women who are rolling and the Aggie men who are reeling

Coach Paul Weir’s men’s team saw its 20-game win streak snapped emphatically on Thursday night with a 72-53 loss at Cal State Bakersfield.

The Aggies (22-3, 8-1) still own a half-game lead over the Roadrunners (16-7, 7-1), but have little time to lick their wounds. They are back in action tonight in Phoenix to play host Grand Canyon.

“We’ve got 48 hours to prepare for Grand Canyon at this point and have a much better effort than what happened tonight,” first-year coach Paul Weir said on Thursday following the loss. “Tonight was pretty embarrassing on a lot of levels. We have to fix this immediately.”

The Aggies, who came into Thursday with the nation’s second-longest winning streak behind only No. 1 Gonzaga, were out of the game by halftime. CSUB led 36-18 while holding New Mexico State to just 26.7 percent (8 of 30) shooting from the field, 1-of-11 on 3s and forcing eight turnovers by intermission.

“The guys that we need to make shots, it wasn’t their night,” Weir said. “The guys that they want to take shots, did take shots. Their defensive game plan worked and our offensive game plan clearly wasn’t working.”

Two nights after being routed by the second-place team, the Aggies face the Western Athletic Conference’s third-place squad.

Grand Canyon (16-9, 5-3) shot 52 percent from the field in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 12, but the Aggies prevailed 81-69 behind Jemerrio Jones’ 19 points as one of six NMSU players in double figures.

The Aggie women (17-6, 9-0), meanwhile, are at home to Grand Canyon (12-9, 4-4) at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will try to stretch their winning streak to 11.

On Thursday in the Pan Am Center, NMSU defeated Bakersfield 69-55, snapping CSUB’s (10-12, 5-3) four-game win streak.

“It always feels good to win, but we are definitely not done and we have a lot of work to do,” said Aggies guard Moriah Mack told the Las Cruces Sun-News after finishing with 14 points and seven assists. “Although we are winning, we still have to work hard and come to practice every day.”

After Grand Canyon, the Aggies have one more home game left, against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, before closing with three league road games. “It’s too early to look too far ahead,” said NMSU coach Mark Trakh.

Today

Men: NMSU at Grand Canyon

7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn3.com