Selling a house takes some time

Q: I want to list my house for sale but I just want to do it for three months. I’m having trouble getting a Realtor to take my listing. They all want an agreement for six months and some of them even want a year. Why is it such a big deal to only list for three months?

A: Every Realtor is different and there’s no one answer for how long one should have in a listing agreement. All I can do is tell you about the process and some of my observations in selling houses.

First, let’s talk about what goes into listing a house for sale.

Each Realtor is different and we each take a unique approach to selling houses. It’s safe to say, however, any Realtor you contact is going to do some basic things to get your house sold. They’ll likely take photos (or have professional photos taken), write up a description of the property, either measure the property themselves or get a floor plan made, market the property to the public and other Realtors, possibly have fliers made, maybe do an open house and/or a Realtor Tour, post the listing to the internet and maybe to social media sites … The list goes on and on. In other words, with the right Realtor you’re going to have someone put in a large amount of effort to market and sell your house. In my opinion, the single most important thing is making sure you have a good rapport with them and feel they are communicating with you about the progress and issues with the house.

Asking them to take a listing for only three months is asking them to do a large amount of work and possible spend some money (the bulk of the work is actually in the very beginning of the listing) only to have the house on the market for a short period of time. If we could count on a house selling right away, then great. This wouldn’t be an issue at all. But our market is very mixed right now with some houses selling quickly and some taking months to sell, if at all.

Sometimes there are extenuating circumstances that warrant a short listing period.

Maybe you can’t afford to make the payments without putting a renter in the house, but if there isn’t a really good reason for it, then give the Realtor of your choice a chance.

Let them know your specific concerns and be sure to tell them if something is not going as expected. But also be prepared to make some adjustments to the listing (price, presentation … ) if you’re not getting enough activity.

In conclusion, if you feel really strongly about having only a three-month listing, I’m sure you’ll find someone who is comfortable with that. However, make sure you’re not so focused on the “three-month rule” that you miss out on a great Realtor with whom you’d work well, because they want more time to do their job.

Talia Freedman is a Realtor with Signature Southwest Properties.