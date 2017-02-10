NCAA Selection Committee to release top 16

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

So far, being on the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has been a pretty Sweet deal for University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs.

The committee met this week in Indianapolis and today will release its current list of the nation’s top 16 college basketball teams.

“It was fun, exciting, intense and kind of overwhelming at times, with all the data,” Krebs told the Journal on Friday. “It was also incredibly professional. The folks on the committee take this process very seriously with a tremendous amount of respect.”

The 68-team NCAA Tournament field will be announced March 12, and, obviously, much can happen between now and then. But today’s showing on CBS, being billed as March Madness preview, is a way to give fans something to debate for the next month — and provide a peek into what the committee is thinking.

Committee head Mark Hollis, the athletic director at Michigan State, is scheduled to take part in today’s show, which airs at 10:30 a.m. locally.

Krebs said committee members are not allowed to talk about any specific schools. When asked if any Mountain West school is being considered for the eventual tournament, he said “I can’t get into any specifics about teams or conferences. I can say there’s a great process involved, and a lot of it comes down to, ‘Who did you play, where did you play, did you win?’ ”

Advertisement Continue reading

Krebs said that if an athletic director’s school was being talked about, that AD would have to leave the room.

Asked if he had to leave the room, Krebs repeated “I’m not allowed to comment on any specific team.”

Today’s television show will also feature bracketologist Jerry Palm, who will project his current field of 68 teams, analyze the entire field and discuss teams sitting on the bubble of an NCAA Tournament berth.

Krebs said the committee will have a number of conference calls in coming weeks, but it won’t meet in person again until the weekend of Selection Sunday.