LAS VEGAS, N.M. — When eight hours of testimony and closing arguments finally wrapped up before District IV Judge Abigail Aragon on Friday, she kept the court in suspense for the weekend as to whether four forfeits levied against West Las Vegas would stand.

“I don’t want to make a rash decision,” she said. “I’ll have a decision on Monday.”

During Friday’s hearing, officials from Robertson and St. Michael’s took exception to the first proposed punishment handed down to West Las Vegas by the New Mexico Activities Association last month after one of the Dons’ volunteer assistant coaches was caught shooting video of a game between the Cardinals and Horsemen.

This continues what has been a three-week saga in which NMAA executive director Sally Marquez originally assessed a two-game suspension for Dons head coach David Bustos and first-year assistant coach Brandon Hernandez, who was unaware of the association’s rules prohibiting taping of games.

On the same day Marquez issued her original ruling, she changed it to West Las Vegas forfeiting both of its District 2-4A games with St. Mike’s and Robertson.

Upon examination, Marquez said in changing her decision she took into account that the Dons’ athletic program was on probation for the football team’s use of an academically ineligible player in October, that some information provided by athletic director Richard Tripp was inconsistent and that both of the other schools involved were not in favor of the original sanctions.

“I feel that West Las Vegas did misrepresent some facts,” Marquez said. “I did pull out the West Las Vegas file on the probation regarding football and also based my decision on my conversations with other schools,” Marquez said in her describing her rationale for changing her mind.

The NMAA’s board of directors later unanimously upheld her decision on appeal by the school district, but Aragon granted a temporary restraining order requested by Bustos and assistant coach Steven Sandoval as parents of Dons players.

While one game each had already been forfeited to each team, Aragon’s decision paved the way for West Las Vegas and Robertson to meet Wednesday, with the Dons taking a 71-56 decision. West Las Vegas is scheduled to meet the Horsemen on Friday in the regular-season finale.

But Las Vegas City Schools superintendent Kelt Cooper said the sanctions should stand as Marquez and the NMAA board of directors ruled.

“I think its in stark contrast to the position of the NMAA,” he said. “This is their order. They are the governing body and that’s what we respect and honor. I think we need to respect what the NMAA has determined.”

In addition, Cooper said, if the court ultimately overturns the ruling and forces a makeup of the first game, “we would seek an injunction because its contrary to adjudicating authority.”

Likewise, St. Michael’s boys basketball Ron Geyer said it’s matter of following the rules to which all of the schools have agreed.

“Our philosophy at St. Mike’s is that we want to follow the rule and we expect everybody else to do the same,” he said.