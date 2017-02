.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI says one man is dead and that no officers were injured in a shooting involving tribal police on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher says the shooting occurred Thursday night in a sparsely populated area about 20 miles south of Farmington.

Fischer says New Mexico State Police and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the FBI and tribal police in investigating the incident.

No additional information was released.