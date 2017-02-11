Lobo softball wins two at tourney

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico softball team picked up two wins on the second day of the Kajikawa Classic, claiming a 4-3 win over St. Mary’s and a 4-2 win over Western Michigan. The Lobos improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Lobos (3-1) will wrap up the 2017 Kajikawa Classic morning with a 9 a.m. game against UC Riverside. That game will be play at Arizona State’s home field, Farrington Stadium.

The Lobos got off to a hot start in game one, scoring four runs in the first inning against St. Mary’s. D’Andra DeFlora started off the game reaching on fielding error. Jasmine Casados and Chelsea Johnson hit back-to-back singles to load the bases. With one out, Gray singled to center, scoring both DeFlora and Casados. Johnson later scored on a wild pitch, giving the Lobos a 4-0 lead.

“We had some great base running and timely hitting that helped us get ahead early in the game,” said head coach Erica Beach .

Both bats were quiet until the end of the game. Tess McPherson threw five shutout innings until she allowed a run in the sixth inning. Marissa Bethke came into the game in the seventh and earned the save. She did give up two runs but forced a fly out to end the game.

“Tess threw another fantastic game. She was getting ahead of batters and hitting both sides of the plate really well.

Casados led the team at the plate, going 3-for-4. Gray went 2-for-3 with an RBI. In the circle, McPherson picked up her second win on the season. She allowed one run off just four hits in six innings of work. She tallied three strikeouts.

In game two, the Lobos jumped out to another 4-0 lead in the first inning against Western Michigan. DeFlora reach on an error and scored on Casados’ fielder’s choice. Another error allowed Casados to score. Lauren Wilmert and Doris Smith both scored later on off Cameryn O’Grady ‘s single to left.

Freshman Jensen Main kept Western Michigan off balance until the sixth inning. Western Michigan scored two runs off a double and wild pitch. But Krissy Fortner came in to shut them down in the seventh, holding them off by shutting down three batters in a row.

The Lobos just had four hits on the game in Jady Gray, Doris Smith , Jasmine Casados and Cameryn O’Grady . O’Grady finished with two RBIs.

In the circle, Main picked up her first victory as a Lobo, allowing two runs off nine hits while walking one and striking out one. Fortner earned her first save of the season.

“Jensen got her first win as a Lobo and threw great. Krissy did a great job of shutting the door when we needed it.

“We need to continue to score in more innings and keeping our foot on the gas pedal.”

Box score: UNM 4, Western Michigan 2

Box score: UNM 4, St. Mary’s 3