Sports Speak Up! UNM addressing football attendance; how about men’s basketball?

must have been a psychology major. This is a “first” all right — interrupting the negativity surrounding Lobo basketball with three weeks to go in the regular season to promote the positives in the Lobo football program. We’re all for it but for now many Lobo fans are interested in UNM administrators’ efforts for some promotions to keep the Top 25 attendance streak alive. What is the number that the Pit needs to average for their last 3 games to get there? 50 consecutive years. We’re running out of time.

— Miracle Minded Lobo

I AM TOTALLY baffled by the 5-year decline in UNM football attendance. Is this really a national trend? Has Mike Locksley caused irreparable damage to the program? Surely all this nonsense about the dearth of NM kids on scholarship can’t be the issue. In my humble opinion, Bob Davie walks on water, has done all the right things, and now the athletic department is following suit by reducing ticket prices and offering free parking. What more can we ask for! Lobo football has become an exciting product to watch. Come on fans. Support this team.

— Bob, UNM Area

IT IS BETTER to disrespect yourself, before disrespecting others. Pretty sure that no one will miss Alan Branch, when the Patriots visit the White House.

— Steeler Fan

WHY ALL THE hoopla over who wins the MWC tournament?? Who ever wins they are going to be a 12,13 or 14 seed according to all the brackets I have seen. Its a one bid league and thats it. Another one and done year for the MWC. Another fact aggie fans wont like, if they lose in their tournament its NIT time.

— The realist