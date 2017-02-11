Forecast: New Mexico’s weather returning to winter’s bluster

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Out with New Mexico’s recent dryness and unseasonably warm temperatures and in with blustery, colder and wetter.

That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s Albuquerque office, which says New Mexico can expect widespread precipitation, strong winds and cold temperatures into Tuesday.

Forecasters say the change is due to a “potent back door cold front” blasting into the state Saturday night and Sunday morning and producing potentially damaging winds.

The weather service expects what it calls “a widespread wintry mix of precipitation” Sunday night through Monday night and says the Monday morning commute could be dicey in some areas.