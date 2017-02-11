Woman arrested for DWI in Friday morning fatal crash

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque woman — whose license was suspended because of a prior drunken driving case — was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide by DWI in connection with a fatal crash at Lomas and Pennsylvania on Friday morning.

Elaine Sandoval, 33, was driving south on Pennsylvania when she crashed into a car that was going west on Lomas at about 7:45 a.m., according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Karina Leanos, the driver of the other vehicle, was killed in the wreck, police said in the complaint. Her age was not provided.

A Journal photograph of the crash scene showed that both vehicles left the roadway and one had flipped onto its side.

An Albuquerque police sergeant attempted to interview Sandoval at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was taken after the crash. The sergeant wrote in the complaint that Sandoval smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes.

Sandoval could only moan and nod, but she admitted to be the only person in her vehicle at the time of the crash, the complaint states.

Police said a blood sample was collected and it will be tested to see if Sandoval was impaired at the time of the crash.

A police database showed that Sandoval’s license was revoked because of a prior drunken driving case, according to the complaint.

She is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on a $35,000 cash or surety bond, according to jail records.

It wasn’t known if she retained an attorney.