Police: Man rapes woman after offering ride home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of raping a woman after he offered her a ride home in September.

The woman told police that she was trying to get a ride home from The Downs Racetrack & Casino on Sept. 27, but when she got in the car the man instead took her to the horse stalls at Expo New Mexico, where he ripped off her clothes and raped her in a small room by the stalls, according to a criminal com plaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

The suspect, Antonio Contano Dominguez, 37, was being held without bond on Saturday. He has been charged with criminal sexual penetration and aggravated battery.

The woman told police that when she resisted Dominguez he punched her in the face and then three times in the stomach, according to the complaint.

After the assault, he dropped her off at a gas station and the woman got a ride to her home from a passerby. A security guard where she lives then took her to University of New Mexico Hospital, where a rape examination was done, according to the complaint.

New Mexico State Police officers were able to see Dominguez drop the woman off at the gas station on security video. They then traced the car he was driving to a woman, who said she was Dominguez’s ex-girlfriend, and had his vehicle registered in her name because he was in the country illegally, according to the complaint.

She described him as “abusive” and “scary” and said he had previously been deported, the complaint states.