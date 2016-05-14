UFC 208: Holm-de Randamie live blog by the Journal’s Rick Wright

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Greetings from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Albuquerque’s Holly Holm and The Netherlands’ Germaine de Randamie will meet later tonight (Saturday) in the main event of UFC 208. The fight is for the newly minted UFC women’s featherweight (145-pound) title.

I’ll be blogging here with action as it happens, though there won’t be anything New Mexico-related until well into the night. UFC middleweight Derek Brunson, Holm’s teammate at Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA, will face MMA and UFC legend Anderson Silva in a featured fight that will precede Holm-de Randamie.

Holm (10-2) is the former UFC bantam weight (135-pound) champion, having defeated Ronda Rousey by second-round TKO on Nov. 14, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. The victory over Rousey made Holm a national and international celebrity and an overwhelmingly popular figure in her native Albuquerque.

After the victory over Rousey, Holm lost her title to Miesha Tate by fifth-round submission (rear naked choke) in a major upset. Some four months later, Holm lost to Valentina Shevchenko by unanimous decision.

Clearly, tonight’s bout is crucial for the 35-year-old Albuquerquean’s future in the sport. Though Holm has given no indication that she would retire should she lose, a third consecutive loss surely would damage her standing in the UFC, by far MMA’s most powerful organization.

De Randamie (6-3) has less MMA experience than Holm and hasn’t fought as strong opposition. But the Dutch fighter has never lost a striking match — she’s undefeated in a long career as a kickboxer — and most observers believe she can match Holm, a former world champion boxer with a kickboxing background, punch for punch and kick for kick.

De Randamie, in fact, is a slight betting favorite. Among the media, de Randamie seems to have the edge. Among other fighters, it’s Holm.