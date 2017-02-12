Employment con targets college students

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Job seekers beware, especially students.

The FBI has renewed its warning to college students about an employment scam that features phony job ads posted on college employment websites and sent as emails to student school accounts.

Students who respond receive a counterfeit check, supposedly for materials, software or other “start-up” costs and are told to deposit it. They are then directed to wire a portion of the money to another individual, often described as a “vendor.”

But the money is really going to the bad guys. There is no job, and students are out whatever amount of money they wired.

Even if you’re not a student, there are lessons to be learned because this is a common way to scam job-seekers of all ages.

In these scenarios, the victims are responsible for reimbursing the bank for the amount of the counterfeit check. And their personal information is at risk because the scammers often ask for details while posing as employers.

Here are tips from the FBI:

• Never accept a job that requires depositing checks into your account and wiring portions to other individuals or accounts.

• Many of the scammers who send these messages are not native English speakers. Look for poor use of the English language in e-mails such as incorrect grammar, capitalization and tenses.

Las Cruces police are cautioning residents about placing payment checks in unsecured mailboxes. Officers have gotten at least three reports of mail box break-ins, in which the thieves steal outgoing personal checks and “wash” or bleach them so the details can be rewritten and cashed.

City detectives believe thieves are targeting boxes that have their red flag raised, indicating there is mail inside awaiting pickup.

Here’s the latest alert from the IRS, this time about unscrupulous tax preparers.

The agency says to be on guard against preparers who tout inflated tax refunds as a way to get your business.

“Exercise caution when a return preparer promises an extremely large refund or one based on credits or benefits you’ve never been able to claim before,” the alert says.

Such scams can make you vulnerable to significant penalties (plus interest) and possible criminal prosecution.

If you’re uncertain about a tax preparer, you can check out the person’s credentials on an IRS directory at https://irs.treasury.gov/rpo/rpo.jsf.

Obviously, never sign a blank tax return. Make sure you review all documents before they are submitted and get copies.

Also, avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of their client’s refund, and make sure your refund goes directly to you.

Ellen Marks is assistant business editor at the Albuquerque Journal. Contact her at emarks@ abqjournal.com or 505-823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-844-255-9210.