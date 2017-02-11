.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In 1952, teenager Johnny Washington was shining shoes at a barber shop in Virginia one weekend when he was approached by a military recruiter.

He soon dropped out of high school, enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Korean War. He later made a home and a life for himself in Clovis after he was honorably discharged in 1956 as an Airman 2nd Class/Apprentice Cook.

But Washington spent the next 61 years questioning whether he made the right choice to drop out of school.

The 82-year-old veteran said that changed on Saturday when New Mexico Veterans Services Secretary Jack Fox surprised Washington with an honorary high school diploma on behalf of the Virginia Department of Education during the American Legion/New Mexico Mid-Winter Conference in Albuquerque.

“I still asked myself up until today if it was the right choice,” Washington said in an interview at American Legion Post 49. “Now I know it’s the right choice. This proved it was the right choice.”

Born in Bowling Green, Va., Washington was the oldest of eight children. His father worked long days at a factory, then on a farm in the evening. His mother cleaned houses seven days a week.

That meant Washington often had to stay home from school to care for his brothers and sisters.

“I pretty well raised all my sisters and brothers,” he said. “I didn’t get all my education.”

During the war, Washington earned the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

“It’s just trying to help the United States of America,” he said. “They needed people and I had to make a choice.”

Fox said many veterans of World War II and the Korean War dropped out of high school and enlisted.

“It’s become very important to us to find those men who didn’t finish high school because they were serving our country,” he said. “They made a choice. They could graduate high school or they could save the world.”

The diploma he handed Washington at the ceremony was well earned, Fox said.

“He’s paid for it dearly many times,” he said.

Though his family still resides on the East Coast, Washington said he’s glad he made New Mexico home.

“I fell in love with the people. All states are good and Virginia Commonwealth is a good state. But, to me, people here are more friendly,” Washington said. “I’ve been here so long I call myself New Mexican.”