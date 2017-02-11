.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Albuquerque’s Holly Holm lost a unanimous decision (48-47 on all three judges scorecards) to Germaine de Randamie for the first UFC women’s featherweight (145 pounds) title at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday night.

Holm, who trains at Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA, has now lost three fights in a row and falls to 10-3 while de Randamie is now 7-3.

In the co-main event, Jackson-Wink middleweight Derek Brunson lost a unanimous decision to MMA legend Anderson Silva, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

Brunson falls to 16-5 while Silva is now 34-8.

Check back later and in Sunday’s Journal for more coverage of UFC 208. Also, you can look at the live blog Journal staff writer Rick Wright updated throughout the night cageside in Brooklyn.