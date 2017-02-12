Community support grows for boy with bone cancer

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES — Surrounded by the noise and commotion inside and outside of the Tombaugh Elementary School cafeteria there were moments Saturday when Diana Talamantes-Lopez had to stop and quietly regain her composure.

She paused, sat quietly and wiped her eyes. People would stop by and offer words of encouragement, and a family member stopped and gave her a plastic bag filled with cash. Most of the time, there were heartfelt hand grips and hugs.

At least a thousand people, maybe even more, gathered for a benefit fair and car show at Tombaugh to raise funds for 8-year-old Manny Lopez, a Tombaugh third-grade student recently diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, bone cancer in his lower left leg.

“This … this is just incredible, just amazing,” said Talamantes-Lopez, often taking a few seconds to catch her breath. “I don’t know what to say, I don’t know how to describe this.”

Surrounding Talmantes-Lopez as she sat in Tombaugh’s cafeteria were people, lots of people. Up and down Carver Road and side streets near Tombaugh, vehicles were parked. Sounds of kids and music playing could be heard hundreds of yards away. The smell of food from food trucks parked in the school’s parking lot seemed to draw even more people.

In this usually quiet neighborhood it looked and felt as if school were in session for an extra day.

“This is who and what Las Cruces is all about, the good side of ‘Cruces,” said Gabe Knotts, who came to event to see the cars on display. “I don’t even know Manny Lopez, but if I can do something to help this kid, even if it’s only a small thing, I want to do what I can. I know if this were someone in my family I’d want as much help and support I could get.”

Manny Lopez was diagnosed with bone cancer Nov. 14. Through her training as a home health nurse and a mother’s intuition, Diana Talmantes-Lopez was the first person to sense Manny was in trouble.

“It’s been devastating,” said Talamantes-Lopez, as tears began to well in her eyes. “I found a lump on his leg. Right away I knew something wasn’t right; he had been complaining of some pain.”

Within a few days, Lopez Talamantes’ worst fears became reality. A diagnosis of Osteosarcoma was confirmed by doctors at University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital and 10 weeks of chemotherapy followed. Upon the diagnosis doctors initially recommended Manny’s lower left leg be amputated.

“We were told we could get a second opinion and we wanted that second opinion. We didn’t hesitate,” Talmantes-Lopez said. “We went to Denver to get that.”

As it stands for now, there is a chance Manny might not have to have his leg amputated. Instead, surgery might be able to reconstruct damage to Manny’s leg.

Because of his medical needs, Talmantes-Lopez has had to take time off from work. She has used all of her personal time off and the company she works for does not allow co-workers to donate time to Talamantes-Lopez.

“Now, if I don’t work, I don’t get paid,” she said.

The costs of Manny’s medical care and hospitalization continue to increase, despite help from Talamantes-Lopez’s health insurance plan. Then, there are the costs of traveling to Albuquerque and Denver for doctors’ appointments.

While the survival rate favors Manny, partly because of his young age, there is also the unsettling thought Manny might have to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

All those factors and considerations can overwhelm. Manny and his family are trying to cope.

“At first I didn’t realize it, but I’ve got a lot of rosaries,” Talamantes-Lopez said. “I pray them all. I pray a lot.”

GoFundMe and “Team Manny” Facebook pages have been set up.

The GoFundMe page helps raise money Manny and his family need for medical care, now and for the rest of his life.

The Facebook page was established so Talamantes-Lopez could provide regular updates and thank people for their help and support.

Also, donations can be deposited in Wells Fargo Bank bank account number 3434160952 to “Team Manny.” Information is available by sending an email to: teammanny2008@gmail.com.

“No kid, his family and his friends — regardless of who it is or how old the kid is — should ever have to deal with anything as nightmarish as this,” said Las Crucen Desiree Hernandez. “That (Lopez) family is stronger than know. They’re very close, and it shows. They deserve any and all the help they can get.”

Talamantes-Lopez said Manny has had difficulties during chemotherapy treatments, and at times when the cancer has prevented him from playing and interacting with kids his own age. But Saturday, Manny was a boy again, playing on jumping balloons with other kids, laughing and doing anything but worrying about cancer.

“Cool,” said Manny, offering a one-word explanation, when asked his thoughts about the benefit fair and car show in his honor. “Can I go now.”

Just that quick, he was playing again, just like every other 8-year-old child.

Steve Ramirez can be reached at 575-541-5452, sramirez@lcsun-news.com, or @SteveRamirez6 on Twitter.

