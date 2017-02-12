Man accused of fatally stabbing his father in Pinal County

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Pinal County authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father.

County sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Ricky Ricardo Hernandez was stabbed in the chest and back Friday night and later died of his injuries.

Authorities say the man’s son — Ricky Hernandez Jr. — fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.

He’s been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree homicide and domestic violence aggravated assault charges.

Authorities didn’t immediately disclose a possible motive for the fatal stabbing.

It was unclear Sunday if Hernandez has a lawyer yet for his case.