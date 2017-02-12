San Diego State knocks Nevada out of first place

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SAN DIEGO — Trey Kell scored 17 points to go over 1,000 in his career and San Diego State knocked Nevada out of first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 70-56 victory on Sunday.

Malik Pope continued his strong play since returning to the starting lineup, scoring 12 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Jeremy Hemsley added 15 points and Matt Shrigley, with three 3-pointers, 10.

Hemsley scored 11 points and Pope 10 in the first half as the Aztecs (14-10, 6-6) shot 53 percent in taking a 42-28 lead. Shrigley had a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw to end the half.

The lead remained in double figures, reaching 20 with 10 minutes left after an 8-0 run capped by a Pope bucket.

Kell has 1,013 career points. Pope, who missed nine games this season dealing with a knee injury, has started the last five and over that period is averaging over 13.4 points and 7 rebounds.

D.J. Fenner scored 21 points for the Wolf Pack (19-6, 8-4), who dropped a game back of Boise State (9-3) and a half-game behind Colorado State (9-4).