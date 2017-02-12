Durant, Westbrook dine at OKC steakhouse at same time

According to ESPN.com, Durant and several members of the Warriors ate dinner at the Mahogany Prime Steakhouse following the 130-114 rout. Dining in a different part of the restaurant was Westbrook, Durant’s former teammate and one-time good friend when they played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Apparently, Durant wanted to rent out the restaurant but was denied. ESPN said it would have cost Durant between $30,000 and $35,000, according to Mahogany Prime owner Dave Osborn.
“I thought about it but I said, no I can’t do that because I have Thunder players that come in after games,” Osborn told ESPN. “Thunder players come in, fans come in, so I just said, ‘I can’t do that to them. It wouldn’t be fair.’ “
Durant was willing to host his former Thunder teammates, but Osborn still said no to renting out the place.
However, a craving is a craving, so Durant went there anyway, even if he couldn’t have the steakhouse all to himself and only his invited guests.
