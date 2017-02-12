Durant, Westbrook dine at OKC steakhouse at same time

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Old pals Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook may not be on speaking terms, but that didn’t prevent them from dining at the same Oklahoma City restaurant following Saturday night’s Golden State victory.

According to ESPN.com, Durant and several members of the Warriors ate dinner at the Mahogany Prime Steakhouse following the 130-114 rout. Dining in a different part of the restaurant was Westbrook, Durant’s former teammate and one-time good friend when they played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Apparently, Durant wanted to rent out the restaurant but was denied. ESPN said it would have cost Durant between $30,000 and $35,000, according to Mahogany Prime owner Dave Osborn.

“I thought about it but I said, no I can’t do that because I have Thunder players that come in after games,” Osborn told ESPN. “Thunder players come in, fans come in, so I just said, ‘I can’t do that to them. It wouldn’t be fair.’ “

Durant was willing to host his former Thunder teammates, but Osborn still said no to renting out the place.

However, a craving is a craving, so Durant went there anyway, even if he couldn’t have the steakhouse all to himself and only his invited guests.

