NMSU women beat Grand Canyon, win 11th straight

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team hosted the Grand Canyon University Lopes on Sunday afternoon for the team’s Play4Kay pink game. The Aggies trailed for over 26 minutes of the contest, until a late third quarter run gave the team a lead which they held for the remainder of play as they defeated the Lopes 67-60.

NMSU went down early in the game to GCU as a 12-5 run by the opponent had the Aggies playing catch up throughout the first quarter. Fortunately, the Aggies hounding defense saw Moriah Mack and Brooke Salas force back-to-back turnovers to bring the team within one point, 19-18, towards the end. The Lopes were then able to answer with the final basket of the quarter as NMSU trailed 21-18 after one.

The second quarter saw the opponent come out flying as NMSU was only able to knock down four buckets over 10 minutes. The lopsided scoring gave GCU their biggest lead of the game as they went up by 10 points with only 2:58 remaining in the half.

Strong play in the paint by the Aggies saw them outscore the Lopes 18-10 which kept the score close as NMSU walked out of the first half only down 37-28. Moriah Mack led the scoring for the Aggies with 10 points, while GCU’s top scorer, Marina Laramie, put up 16.

Heading into the second half, NMSU looked for an edge to close the gap and take the lead. That edge, as they found, was off of aggressive trap defense which forced the opponent to make numerous mistakes. The Aggies capitalized on these opportunities as the team went on a 12-0 run late in the quarter. During this run, Tamera William hit a three-pointer with 2:05 left to play to give the Aggies their first lead of the game, 45-43.

The aggressive defense and clutch shooting saw NMSU outscore GCU, 21-10, in the third quarter as they entered the final quarter on top 49-47.

In the fourth quarter, the Aggies looked to expand their lead with stifling defense. The strategy worked as the team continued to force turnovers as they outscored the opponent off of them, 20-7. The final quarter saw all 18 of the Aggies points come from three players, Tyler Ellis, William and Salas as NMSU took home the victory, 67-60.

Scoring for the team featured four players in double digits, which was led by Ellis who put up a career-high 16 points, followed by Moriah Mack and Tamera William who each totaled 15 and Brooke Salas with 10.

This victory was the 11th straight for NMSU as the team now moves to 18-6 overall and a perfect 10-0 in Western Athletic Conference play.

Tennis

NMSU men fall to Texas-Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas – The New Mexico State men’s tennis team was bested by Texas-Arlington on Sunday at the UTA Tennis Center 4-1.

The Mavericks took an early lead over the Aggies in doubles action, taking the point thanks to wins on court No. 1 and No. 3.

UTA then took a quick 2-0 lead to start singles play when Christofer Goncalves had to retire on court No. 1 while trailing 4-1. Enrique Asmar brought the Aggies within 2-1 of UT Arlington when he ousted Marcos Sanz 6-0, 6-2 at the sixth singles slot.

New Mexico State trailed UTA 3-1 when Mauri Benitez fell at No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-4. The Mavericks clinched the match over the Aggies on court No. 3 when Jhonathan Gonzalez defeated Stijn de Haan 6-3, 7-5.

NMSU women drop first match at home

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State women’s tennis team dropped its first match at home to Houston on a windy Sunday morning at the NMSU Tennis Center.

The visiting Cougars got on the board first, taking court No. 3 in doubles action. The Aggie No. 2 doubles tandem of Vanesa Valdez and Rebecca Keijzerwaard knotted things up when they defeated their counterparts 6-2. Houston took the doubles point moments later when Rimpledeep Kaur and Gabrielle Joyce fell 6-4 on court No. 1.

Singles action didn’t bode well for NMSU as it dropped the first set on all six courts before Lauren Alter defeated Eli Arnaudova 6-3, 6-4. The Aggies went down 3-0 when Kaur fell on court No. 1 6-3, 6-3. UH clinched the match against NMSU not too long after when Valdez lost at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-1.

Golf

NMSU women finish sixth at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The New Mexico State women’s golf team completed the Peg Barnard Invitational in Stanford, California on Sunday. A strong second day from the team placed them in sixth out of 12 teams, as they shot a 598 (+30).

Two Aggies finished in the top-25 at the culmination of the invitational. Pun Chanachai led the team with shooting a team best 71 (E) in the second round as she finished with a total of 147 (+5), which put the freshman in a tie for 11th place. Chanachai was also recorded six birdies which was good for fourth in the tournament.

Kristen Cline finished in a tie for 24th as she finished with a two round total of 150 (+8). Freshman transfer Dominique Galloway finished her first event as an Aggie in a tie for 29th as she posted a score of 151 (+9).

Kennedie Montoya led the team with 24 holes for par as the golfer finished in a tie with teammate Camille Orito in 38th place as each Aggie totaled 153 (+11) after 36 holes.

