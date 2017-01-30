Udall, Heinrich co-sponsor bill to protect scientific integrity in government

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

New Mexico’s U.S. senators have signed onto a bill to protect government scientists’ ability to share information with the public.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida, was sparked by the Trump administration’s early push to identify Department of Energy workers who attended meetings on climate change and to prevent Environmental Protection Agency employees from talking to the media.

Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich said the bill is needed to ensure that scientific information is made available to the public. One provision would enable government scientists the right to review and approve press releases or other documents related to their research before it is disseminated to the public.

At least 27 other Senate Democrats have signed onto the bill so far, but it has no Republican co-sponsors making the legislation’s path in the GOP—controlled Senate difficult at best.

Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the legislation is especially important for employees at Sandia and Los Alamos National Laboratories in New Mexico.

“Science should never be silenced,” Heinrich said. “In its first month, the Trump Administration has taken disturbing actions that send a chilling message to scientists working on applied energy research and climate science at New Mexico’s national laboratories and universities.

“Their critical research and development depends on their ability to openly share their work with their peers and the public,” Heinrich added. “Attempts to squash scientific endeavors to advance purely ideological or political agendas will greatly damage our nation’s ability to develop new technologies and compete in the global economy.

Udall said the bill would enable government scientists to “convey the truth to the American people.”

“Scientists and their research play a key role in public safety — from relaying information about the real and detrimental effects of climate change to the dangers of toxic chemicals in our household items — and the disturbing efforts by the Trump administration to silence the facts and prevent our federal agencies from communicating with the public must be stopped,” Udall said.

“Our capacity to seize opportunities before us and deal with the many challenges that we face, rests heavily on our ability to make policy that is driven by facts, by data, and by science.”