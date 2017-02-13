The Journey: Savings programs for lower-income workers facing challenges

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Last year at tax time, Sarah Osman, 28, was still in school, working part time and unsure about her career future.

Visiting a St. Paul, Minn., nonprofit organization that helps lower-income taxpayers prepare their returns, however, Osman heard about the federal myRA program.

Using her tax refund, the single Minneapolis mom directed $500 into a Treasury Department myRA, which is a retirement savings account administered by Treasury that restricts investments to low-risk Treasury securities, much like the Government Securities Fund for federal employees. That fund returned an average 2.94 percent annually for the 10 years leading up to December 2015, according to the Treasury.

The program, launched in 2014, allows workers to contribute after-tax dollars into their individual accounts. When the account reaches $15,000, the funds are rolled into a private-sector Roth IRA.

Osman continued making $20 monthly paycheck contributions to the account and last summer graduated from nursing school. Today she is employed full time and contributes to her employer’s retirement plan. Even so, she likes the idea that some of her retirement money is essentially risk-free in the government bond plan and she plans to contribute some of this year’s tax refund to her myRA account as well.

“Until I heard about the myRA I had been focusing on paying down my student loans and hadn’t really thought about saving,” she said.

The program has also been a stepping stone for Megan Turner, 42, a home health aide who started saving through a myRA after getting tax preparation help with Prepare + Prosper, the St. Paul organization that helped Osman.

Turner also took a new job with a 401(k) plan since last tax season but continues to fund her myRA account and take financial classes with Prepare + Prosper that have helped her kick her pricey coffee habit and elect street parking instead of a $100-a-month dedicated spot.

Both women credit Prepare + Prosper and myRA for opening their eyes about retirement planning and are committed to financial security in the future. So what could possibly be wrong with this picture?

Only a tiny handful of workers have signed onto the voluntary myRA program — some reports have suggested it’s fewer than 20,000 nationwide. The St. Paul organization signed up a total of 88 during the 2016 tax year.

Meanwhile, state-administered IRA programs that automatically enroll workers in IRAs run by the private sector — which advocates say would be key to getting many more workers covered by plans — are under threat.

A House of Representatives subcommittee issued a resolution this month that would overturn a Labor Department rule that had paved the way for states to offer so-called Auto-IRAs to employers without them running afoul of labor laws.

In a press release, the committee said the action was being taken to close a “regulatory loophole that will ultimately force workers into government-run Individual Retirement Accounts without the consumer protections provided by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.”

In fact, the state plans allow workers to opt out at any time and the funds are invested in private-sector securities and are aimed at workers who previously haven’t participated in the investment world, so they aren’t poaching customers from other investment firms, said Alicia Munnell, director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

“The myRA was perfectly designed within its constraints but couldn’t go anywhere because it doesn’t have auto-enrollment, and to destroy something as helpful as the Auto-IRA for people who have no way to save (through traditional workplace plans) is convoluted thinking.”

