Arizona police back bill saying video evidence not always true

PHOENIX — Police unions in Arizona want officers involved in violent confrontations that are captured on body camera to be read a notice explaining that such footage doesn’t don’t always mirror reality.

The Arizona Capitol Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kZVORb) that a proposal before the Arizona Legislature challenges the notion that video evidence in police shootings and fights is foolproof. The bill would have officers be read a notice that also tells them they are not obligated to explain any differences between their memories of the event and video.

Fraternal Order of Police Executive Director Jim Mann says the proposed law would only apply to officers in administrative investigations which check if officers violated department policy, not criminal probes.

Defense attorneys and civil rights groups say the proposed script would give officers a blueprint to explain away misconduct documented on video.

