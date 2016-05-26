Fidelity to add 135 positions at ABQ center

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fidelity Investments announced Monday that the financial services company will hire 135 new Albuquerque employees in the coming months.

Fidelity already has 975 employees in Albuquerque at its 216,000-square-foot support center in Mesa Del Sol and its branch at ABQ Uptown.

“We’re pleased to offer these competitive jobs that come with the opportunity to grow careers,” said David Hupper, senior vice president and regional leader for Fidelity Investments in Albuquerque.

Hupper said the majority of new jobs will be customer or client service positions. New employees will help Fidelity clients with account maintenance, such as transactions and processing payments. Fidelity’s functions here also include customer service and human resource services for large corporate customers, helping manage their 401(k) plans and other benefits.

Hupper didn’t provide the salary range for the new employees but said new hires earn a competitive salary on top of bonuses and a robust benefits package, including student loan reimbursement.

The Mesa Del Sol site at 5401 Watson SE, which is south of the airport, has capacity to employ 1,450 associates, said Hupper.

Hupper said Fidelity would start hiring immediately. For more information, go to fidelitycareers.com.