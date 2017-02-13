.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LOS LUNAS—Los Lunas police arrested 34-year-old Patrick W. Mondragon, the Belen High School’s boys basketball coach and teacher, this weekend for allegedly having criminal sexual contact with a 17-year-old minor.

The alleged crime took place in the early morning hours Sunday at his home on the 1200 block of Avenida Esplendia in Los Lunas.

Mondragon is charged with one count of criminal sexual contact of a minor. He was detained at the Valencia County Detention Center on a $15,0000 cash or surety bond but has since bonded out.

Los Lunas Police Detective Sgt. John Valdez said Mondragon is currently staying with family members. Valdez said he couldn’t comment on the relationship status of Mondragon and the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Mondragon’s wife discovered her husband downstairs with the teenager on the couch and then called police.

Through its investigation, Los Lunas police learned Mondragon is employed with the Belen Consolidated Schools and is working with the school officials regarding the investigation.

In a news release sent out Monday morning, Belen Superintendent Max Perez said Mondragon has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the investigation.

“Since this is both a criminal investigation and a personnel matter, it cannot be discussed further at this time,” Perez wrote.

Mondragon was in his fifth season as head boys basketball coach at Belen. The Eagles are currently 18-6 overall, 5-1 in district and in first place in the league with two games left before next week’s district tournament.

Mondragon, who graduated from Roswell High School in 2000 and later received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University, worked in the Artesia school district as an assistant coach in boys basketball, football and track from the 2004-05 school year to 2010-11 before coming to Belen.

While in Artesia, he was voted the states’s top assistant by the New Mexico Basketball Coaches Association in 2009-2010.

Belen was ranked No. 2 in the statewide Class 5A coaches poll last week and currently ranks No. 6 in the MaxPreps 5A rankings. The Eagles face No. 10 St. Pius X at home Tuesday night and No. 8 Grants High in the regular season finale Friday in Grants.

Perez said BHS’ assistant coaches Pablo Gabaldon, Donald Marquez and Gabriel Gabaldon have taken over the program and will coach the remaining games.

The LLPD asks if anyone has additional information about this case or any other cases to contact Sgt. John Valdez at 388-8373.