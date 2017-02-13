Judge upholds three of four forfeits levied against West Las Vegas

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

State District Judge Abigail Aragon upheld three of four forfeits levied against the West Las Vegas boys basketball team but left open whether the Dons will have to give back a victory over crosstown opponent Robertson that was played last week.

The legal battle has been been a weeks-long saga that started when New Mexico Athletic Association executive director Sally Marquez initially assessed a two-game suspension for Dons head coach David Bustos and first-year assistant coach Brandon Hernandez, who was caught shooting video of a game between West’s district rivals Robertson and St. Michael’s.

But on the same day Marquez issued her original ruling, she changed it to West Las Vegas forfeiting all of its District 2-4A games with both the Cardinals and the Horsemen, a total of four games.

Then, on Feb. 1, Aragon granted a temporary restraining order in favor of Dons head coach Bustos and assistant coach Steven Sandoval and against the NMAA, putting on hold the mandated forfeits. She held a day-long hearing on the case on .

, she upheld three of the forfeits – for scheduled games against St.Mike’s and Robertson that were not played by the Dons in January after the NMAA ruled, and an upcoming game scheduled with St. Mikes.

She left open what to do about the Dons 71-56 victory over Robertson on , that was only played because of Aragon’s TRO that had held the NMAA forfeiture ruling in abeyance.

Aragon on asked lawyers for briefs summarizing legal positions on the game that was played and said she would rule on that issue by Feb. 21.

Dons’ star DJ Bustos, the head coach’s son, scored 23 points in the game. On , when the Dons beat visiting Taos, he scored another 34 points and broke the all-time New Mexico high school scoring record of 2,592 that had been set in 1977 by Alfred A. Romero Jr., who played for Wagon Mound.

If last week’s game against Robertson reverts to a forfeit, DJ Bustos would for now still be four points short of the record. But he would almost certainly pass Romero again in the Dons’ remaining regular season game against Pojoaque Valley on Tuesday (Feb. 14). West Las Vegas also will play in the district tournament and possibly in the state tournament.