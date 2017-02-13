Arrests made in shooting of boy in drug deal in Las Cruces

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Police have made arrests in the Feb. 5 shooting of a 14-year-old boy during a marijuana deal in Las Cruces.

Authorities say two 17-year-old boys and a 21-year-old man had arranged to buy marijuana from the boy and were planning to steal drugs from him.

Police say one of the 17-year-olds pulled out a handgun during the deal, said he was going to steal marijuana and fired a round into the 14-year-old’s forearm.

All three suspects fled the scene.

The 14-year-old’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The two 17-year-old boys and 21-year-old man were charged with armed robbery.

The 17-year-old boy who shot the boy also was charged with aggravated battery that caused great bodily harm.

Investigators say a 17-year-old girl was arrested on an evidence-tampering charge for disposing the gun.