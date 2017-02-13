Local shops get ready for Valentine’s Day

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque resident Richard Ferrell is sitting at a small two-top table at Chocolate Dude in Nob Hill, one hand protecting two neatly wrapped boxes of chocolate and the other petting his dog, Toast.

It’s the day before Valentine’s Day, and Chocolate Dude is bursting with activity as customers try to get their special someones a special something, and employees are scrambling to keep up.

“I love it here,” Ferrell says. “We come every morning for a latte, but today I had to pick up something extra.”

Behind the counter, store manager Tyneal Caster dips strawberries into a giant vat of churning chocolate as she points to a book of orders that had to be filled by the end of the day.

A tight deadline was hitting retailers all over Albuquerque on Monday.

Last year, nearly 60 percent of Americans celebrated Valentine’s Day, with retailers bringing in $19.7 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Of that amount, jewelry brought in the highest dollar amount at $4.5 billion, followed closely by “a night out” at $4.4 billion. Flowers and candy, traditionally less expensive gifts, brought in $1.98 and $1.76 billion, respectively.

Americans spent an average of $147 per person last year, with men being the highest spenders at an average of $196. Those numbers have been increasing steadily since 2010.

Manning Florist on Lomas was also bustling Monday, filling pre-orders from repeat customers.

“We are just so blessed to have the customers that we do,” manager Ingrid Harvey said.

Cupid’s day is the second-biggest money-maker for Manning, behind Mother’s Day. The flower shop was selling a dozen long-stemmed roses for $125 — the same year-round price, despite a sharp increase from its supplier for the holiday.

“We get our roses from Ecuador, and they double their cost when Valentine’s rolls around. But our prices stay the same,” says Manning’s florist designer, Charlie Rose.

Chocolate Dude has it a bit easier when it comes to suppliers.

“You know, suppliers try to increase the cost, but when you buy so, so much it tends to stay cheap. We also have a great relationship with our supplier, and so we don’t really feel that cost,” Caster said.

Gertrude Zachary, the longtime Albuquerque jewelry outlet, prepared for the holiday by pushing its Valentine-themed products to the front of the store at its Nob Hill location and highlighting its wide range of price points — anywhere between $5 and thousands of dollars.

Restaurants, meanwhile, have their work cut out for them today, serving people who booked their reservations weeks ago. Antiquity, in Old Town, has been sold out since the beginning of the year, while Scalo has been reserved since the beginning of February.