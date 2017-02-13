.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers unintentionally shot a carjacking victim as they were shooting the man trying to steal her SUV Friday, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

They were both struck in the leg and are recovering at the hospital.

Officer Simon Drobik said three officers opened fire, striking the suspect Lee Brandenburg, 41, multiple times in the leg.

Officers had been called to assist a bail bonds agency to take Brandenburg into custody on a couple felony warrants. He fled from them and they caught up to him near San Antonio and Interstate 25 after a foot chase.