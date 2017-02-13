Police unintentionally shot carjacking victim in Friday shooting

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer
Published: Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 4:58pm
Updated: Monday, February 13th, 2017 at 5:09pm
A woman was wheeled to an ambulance following an officer-involved shooting at San Antonio and I-25 Friday afternoon.(Jim Thompson/Journal)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers unintentionally shot a carjacking victim as they were shooting the man trying to steal her SUV Friday, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

They were both struck in the leg and are recovering at the hospital.

Officer Simon Drobik said three officers opened fire, striking the suspect Lee Brandenburg, 41, multiple times in the leg.

Officers had been called to assist a bail bonds agency to take Brandenburg into custody on a couple felony warrants. He fled from them and they caught up to him near San Antonio and Interstate 25 after a foot chase.

